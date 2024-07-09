Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Promoting An Inclusive Financial System, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle W. Bowman, At Financial Inclusion Practices And Innovations, Washington, D.C.

Date 09/07/2024

Good afternoon and welcome back to the second half of today's conference on Financial Inclusion Practices and Innovations.1 It is really a pleasure to join you to discuss this important topic. This morning, our panelists provided their perspectives on issues related to supervision and regulation and payment frictions and innovations both domestically and internationally. The research and perspectives they discussed can certainly help to broaden our understanding of financial inclusion and all of the associated challenges. Together, our work to promote initiatives that further this work will enable greater access to financial services. An economy that works for everyone necessarily includes a more inclusive financial system. More expansive inclusion opportunities improve the financial well-being of both consumers and small businesses, thereby contributing to overall economic growth.

