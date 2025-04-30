ProMEX And Enviance Form Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Carbon Credit Certification And Trading In Asia

ProMEX Limited, a digital carbon marketplace based in Hong Kong, today announces a strategic partnership with Enviance Services Pvt Ltd, a renowned validation and verification body (VVB) headquartered in India. This collaboration aims to streamline the certification of carbon credits under internationally recognized voluntary carbon standards, enabling green project developers in Asia to efficiently register and trade their credits on a transparent and low cost marketplace.

The partnership will support small and mid-size project developers across Hong Kong and Asia in navigating the complex carbon credit certification process, ensuring compliance with globally recognized carbon credit standards. By combining ProMEX’s digital trading platform with Enviance’s expertise in carbon credit validation and verification, the partnership seeks to expedite Asia’s voluntary carbon market development, drive more capital towards emerging green projects and facilitate corporates and individuals to achieve their climate goals.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Enhanced Market Access: Seamless listing and trading of certified credits on ProMEX’s digital marketplace.

Greater Transparency: A robust and efficient platform for buyers and sellers to interact and transact with ease and confidence.

Accelerated Decarbonization: Increased funding for green projects, supporting climate commitments across Asia.

"There is an increasing number of emerging and impactful green projects undertaken by corporates in Hong Kong and other Asian countries but many project developers are not familiar with the process to generate carbon credits as a funding source." said Mark Ho, CEO of ProMEX. "By bridging the gap between project developers and carbon credit buyers, we are unlocking new opportunities for sustainable investment and helping businesses meet their net-zero targets."

"Enviance is proud to collaborate with ProMEX to bring credibility and efficiency to the carbon credit ecosystem," stated Vipul Jain, Executive Director of Enviance. "Our combined efforts will ensure that high-quality carbon credits reach the market faster, fostering climate action at scale."

The ProMEX-Enviance partnership aligns with the growing demand for credible carbon offset solutions in Asia, where businesses and governments are increasingly committed to decarbonization. By facilitating a smoother carbon credit lifecycle from certification to trading and subsequent retirement of credits, the collaboration would enhance the carbon ecosystem in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia.