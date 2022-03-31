Project Ellipse: An Integrated Regulatory Data And Analytics Platform

BIS, Innovation Hub Other |
31 March 2022
PDF full text
(6,512kb)| 65 pages
Project Ellipse explores how technology solutions could enable supervision to be more forward-looking, insights-based and data-driven using an integrated regulatory data and analytics platform. The Ellipse prototype combines both structured and unstructured sources of data that are relevant to current events in real time. Advanced analytics are then applied to those integrated data sources to provide supervisors with early warning indicators, analytics and prudential metrics.