Progress In Initiatives For Further Strengthening Coordination Between The Japan Financial Services Agency And The Bank Of Japan

Date 08/07/2022

Based on the "Initiatives for Further Strengthening Coordination between the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan" released in March 2021, the FSA and the BOJ have been implementing various initiatives to strengthen coordination in order to conduct higher-quality monitoring as well as to reduce the burden on financial institutions. We have published the progress in these initiatives.

 

 

