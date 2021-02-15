Previse Bolsters Team In Response To Increased Demand For InstantPay Technology

Previse, the AI fintech that gets suppliers paid instantly, has made two new hires to its London team.
Niv Subramaniam joins Previse as Commercial Lead and Steve Dempsey as Sales Director.
Previse is growing its team in response to increased demand for its InstantPay technology, which has been spurred on by the need for SMEs to receive faster payments to be able to survive the Covid-19 storm.
The UK’s small business community are owed approximately £50 billion in late payments
Last year, Previse was awarded a £2.5 million grant by the Banking Competition Remedies’ Capability and Innovation Fund. The money is being used to fund further development of Previse’s industry leading InstantPay solution, making it accessible to more SMEs.
Niv has run functional teams across global organisations including HSBC, where she served as MD, Head of Global Lending Product; and Barclays, as Director of Global Debt Product. She has built banking solutions from the ground up for startups as part of the senior exec team at Oaknorth Bank, and as Customer Solutions lead at TSB Business Banking.
Steve joins Previse from Tungsten Network, where he served as Enterprise Sales Manager. He brings over 20 years’ experience helping global enterprises transform the way they do business by harnessing new technology and solutions.
Niv and Steve will help Previse accelerate rollout of its InstantPay solution.
Niv Subramaniam, Chief Commercial Officer at Previse, said: “Previse has seen a growing demand for its InstantPay product in the past year, as a direct response to the worsening slow payments problem brought about by Covid. No other solution exists to get suppliers paid as quickly, or easily. I am looking forward to helping Previse meet its mission of getting every supplier paid on day-1”.
Steve Dempsey, Sales Director at Previse, said: “I am excited to be part of Previse’s mission to pay suppliers quickly and easily – same day, instantly and will continue to build on a strong sales career and look forward to educating the market in “Trade Finance 2.0”, enabling corporates to harness their data to drive growth for companies large and small.”