Press Conference By KATO Katsunobu, Japan Minister Of Finance - Tariff Measures Taken By The United States

First of all, with regard to the tariff measures taken by the United States, we will strongly request that the United States exclude Japan from the scope of the measures. As stated by the Prime Minister, we will make every possible effort to implement necessary measures, such as financing measures, in consideration of the impact on domestic industries and employment, and we are responding in cooperation and coordination with relevant ministers.

With regard to the financial and capital markets, unstable movements have been observed worldwide, and the circuit breaker for the Nikkei 225 Futures and other issues was activated this morning. We believe it is important for investors to make calm judgments. In addition, we believe that it is important for individual investors to make investment decisions while taking into account the importance of long-term, cumulative, and diversified investments for stable asset building. We will also ask financial institutions to carefully respond to consultations from investors based on this approach.

We are also gathering information and consulting with national authorities through a variety of bilateral and multilateral channels and will continue to pursue these responses. Yesterday, the Prime Minister instructed us to continue monitoring market trends and the status of transactions with a high level of alertness and take appropriate measures in cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies. We will follow the instructions from the Prime Minister. That’s all from me.