Press Conference By KATO Katsunobu, Japan Minister Of Finance - Tariff Measures Taken By The United States

(Monday, April 7, 2025, 12:44 pm to 12:48 pm)
[Opening remarks:]
First of all, with regard to the tariff measures taken by the United States, we will strongly request that the United States exclude Japan from the scope of the measures. As stated by the Prime Minister, we will make every possible effort to implement necessary measures, such as financing measures, in consideration of the impact on domestic industries and employment, and we are responding in cooperation and coordination with relevant ministers.
With regard to the financial and capital markets, unstable movements have been observed worldwide, and the circuit breaker for the Nikkei 225 Futures and other issues was activated this morning. We believe it is important for investors to make calm judgments. In addition, we believe that it is important for individual investors to make investment decisions while taking into account the importance of long-term, cumulative, and diversified investments for stable asset building. We will also ask financial institutions to carefully respond to consultations from investors based on this approach.
We are also gathering information and consulting with national authorities through a variety of bilateral and multilateral channels and will continue to pursue these responses. Yesterday, the Prime Minister instructed us to continue monitoring market trends and the status of transactions with a high level of alertness and take appropriate measures in cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies. We will follow the instructions from the Prime Minister. That’s all from me.
[Questions and answers:]
- Q.
-
What is your view of the global stock market plunge triggered by Trump’s tariffs? Also, what is your view of the situation in which the stock market plunge has not stopped in Japan? Please give us your opinion.
- A.
-
As I mentioned earlier, I recognize that the global financial and capital markets, the U.S. tariffs, and various developments related to them continue to cause instability. I would like to refrain from commenting on the daily level itself. As I said earlier, I would like relevant parties to address these trends individually. We will continue to closely monitor these trends and take appropriate measures.
- Q.
-
Will volatility in financial markets affect the normalization of financial policy that has been pursued so far? If normalization ceases, there is a possibility that the yen will weaken and prices will surge. Please give us your opinion as the Minister.
- A.
-
As it is a specific financial policy, the Bank of Japan is expected to respond one way or another, as it has in the past.
In addition, as I mentioned earlier, we will continue to work closely with the relevant ministries and agencies to respond in any case.
- Q.
-
I would like to ask you a question again. Owing to the instability in the stock market, for example, people who started investing in stocks under the new NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account) have suffered losses, and unrest is spreading among investors. As the Minister of Finance, please tell us how you perceive this situation and how you address those people.
- A.
-
As I said earlier, individual investors in particular should focus on long-term, cumulative, and diversified investments for stable asset building. I would like them to take that into consideration when making investment decisions.
Also, I believe that financial institutions receive various inquiries and consultations from investors, so I would like them to respond carefully with this approach. I will request financial institutions to do this as well.