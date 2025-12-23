Press Conference By KATAYAMA Satsuki, Japan Minister Of Finance And Minister Of State For Financial Services - AI Development

Regarding the proposal on AI development released by the Yomiuri Shimbun this morning, could you share your reaction? The proposal states that it is necessary to ensure autonomy in AI development through domestically produced AI, and urges that the ethics and values of Japanese society be reflected in its development. Could you give a brief comment on this?

... in terms of sector-specific applications, for instance, in the financial sector which we oversee, how AI functions when applied to regional lending to small and medium-sized enterprises in Japan will naturally differ from how it works in the U.S. or Germany. If such systems are developed, they will truly streamline our work. I hope Yomiuri will take the lead on this and that all media outlets will overcome their editorial differences to work together. I think it will greatly speed up our processes, and its social contribution will be significant.