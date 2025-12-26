Press Conference By Japan KATAYAMA Satsuki, Minister Of Finance And Minister Of State For Financial Services - Regional Financial Power Enhancement Plan,

I would like to begin by introducing the publication of the Regional Financial Power Enhancement Plan. This afternoon, we plan to publish the Regional Financial Power Enhancement Plan, which compiles a series of related measures designed to enable regional financial institutions to make an even stronger contribution to the development of the regional economies. I believe this plan is one of the core pillars of the upcoming initiatives under the so-called “Sanaenomics,” which aims to build a strong economy. First, in order for regional financial institutions to contribute to enhancing the value of local companies and solving regional challenges, the plan includes measures to promote collaboration between regional financial institutions and domestic and international players with relevant expertise. It also incorporates measures to enable regional financial institutions to more effectively support activities such as M&A, business succession, business revitalization, the securing of management talent, digital transformation, and the securing of digital talent. Second, as part of efforts to improve the environment where regional financial institutions can support regional economies, the plan includes the extension and enhancement of the capital participation system and the fund-grant system under the Act on Special Measures for Strengthening Financial Functions, as already reported by the media. We aim to submit the amendment bill incorporating these measures to the regular Diet session next year. In short, we are encouraging regional financial institutions to step up their efforts. The FSA intends to lead the revitalization of regional economies by vigorously promoting the measures outlined in this plan. Details will be provided by our officials during a briefing this afternoon, and we ask for your cooperation.