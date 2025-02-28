Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Preliminary Report On Foreign Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2024

Date 28/02/2025

Preliminary data from the June 2024 benchmark survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities.  Final survey results, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the preliminary data, will be reported on April 30, 2025.  The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  The next annual survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2025; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 27, 2026.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually.  Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2024, are currently being processed.  Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 29, 2025.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of foreign holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2024, to be $31,288 billion, with $16,988 billion held in U.S. equities, $12,982 billion held in U.S. long-term debt securities [1] (of which $1,635 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [2] and $11,347 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,319 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities.  The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2023, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $26,872 billion, with holdings of $13,719 billion in U.S. equities, $11,967 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,186 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A). 

 

[1].  Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[2].  Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets.  Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle. 

Table A.  Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by type of security, as of recent survey dates

(Billions of dollars)

Type of security

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2024
Long-term securities

25,686

 

 

29,969

 
  Equities

 

13,719

 

 

16,988
  Long-term debt

 

11,967

 

 

12,982
    Asset-backed

 

1,548

 

 

1,635
    Other

 

10,420

 

 

11,347
Short-term debt securities

1,186

 

 

1,319

 
Total

26,872

 

 

31,288

 
Of which: Official

6,146

 

 

6,597

 

 

 

Table B.  Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security, for the major investing countries into the U.S., as of June 30, 2024

(Billions of dollars)

  

Total

Equities

        Long-term debt

Short
    

ABS

Other

-term

1

United Kingdom

3,138

1,811

99

1,121

107

2

Cayman Islands

2,733

1,868

107

614

144

3

Japan

2,591

974

253

1,289

75

4

Canada

2,558

1,790

190

541

37

5

Luxembourg

2,361

1,232

69

910

150

6

Ireland

1,905

1,153

71

497

184

7

China, mainland [i]

1,399

360

237

774

28

8

Switzerland

1,196

792

13

330

60

9

Belgium

1,080

115

28

883

53

10

Norway

914

689

*

224

1

11

France

884

469

46

351

19

12

Singapore

877

562

29

274

12

13

Taiwan

777

138

194

440

4

14

Germany

716

504

11

187

14

15

Australia  

713

597

19

87

9

16

Korea, South

685

485

36

160

5

17

Netherlands

543

381

20

138

5

18

Hong Kong

518

213

11

262

33

19

Sweden

453

396

*

57

1

20

Kuwait

437

340

8

71

17

21

Bermuda

405

135

48

180

43

22

Saudi Arabia

368

202

9

122

35

23

United Arab Emirates

291

212

4

61

13

24

Denmark

266

231

1

31

3

25

India

265

22

*

234

9
  

 

 

 

 

 
 

Rest of world

3,217

1,318

134

1,509

257
 

Total

31,288

16,988

1,635

11,347

1,319
 

of which: Foreign official 

6,597

1,960

604

3,758

274

 

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, which are reported separately.

