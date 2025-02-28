Preliminary Report On Foreign Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2024

Preliminary data from the June 2024 benchmark survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities. Final survey results, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the preliminary data, will be reported on April 30, 2025. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next annual survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2025; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 27, 2026.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2024, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 29, 2025.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of foreign holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2024, to be $31,288 billion, with $16,988 billion held in U.S. equities, $12,982 billion held in U.S. long-term debt securities [1] (of which $1,635 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [2] and $11,347 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,319 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2023, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $26,872 billion, with holdings of $13,719 billion in U.S. equities, $11,967 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,186 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

[1]. Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[2]. Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.

Table A. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by type of security, as of recent survey dates

(Billions of dollars)

Type of security June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 Long-term securities 25,686 29,969 Equities 13,719 16,988 Long-term debt 11,967 12,982 Asset-backed 1,548 1,635 Other 10,420 11,347 Short-term debt securities 1,186 1,319 Total 26,872 31,288 Of which: Official 6,146 6,597

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security, for the major investing countries into the U.S., as of June 30, 2024

(Billions of dollars)

Total Equities Long-term debt Short ABS Other -term 1 United Kingdom 3,138 1,811 99 1,121 107 2 Cayman Islands 2,733 1,868 107 614 144 3 Japan 2,591 974 253 1,289 75 4 Canada 2,558 1,790 190 541 37 5 Luxembourg 2,361 1,232 69 910 150 6 Ireland 1,905 1,153 71 497 184 7 China, mainland [i] 1,399 360 237 774 28 8 Switzerland 1,196 792 13 330 60 9 Belgium 1,080 115 28 883 53 10 Norway 914 689 * 224 1 11 France 884 469 46 351 19 12 Singapore 877 562 29 274 12 13 Taiwan 777 138 194 440 4 14 Germany 716 504 11 187 14 15 Australia 713 597 19 87 9 16 Korea, South 685 485 36 160 5 17 Netherlands 543 381 20 138 5 18 Hong Kong 518 213 11 262 33 19 Sweden 453 396 * 57 1 20 Kuwait 437 340 8 71 17 21 Bermuda 405 135 48 180 43 22 Saudi Arabia 368 202 9 122 35 23 United Arab Emirates 291 212 4 61 13 24 Denmark 266 231 1 31 3 25 India 265 22 * 234 9 Rest of world 3,217 1,318 134 1,509 257 Total 31,288 16,988 1,635 11,347 1,319 of which: Foreign official 6,597 1,960 604 3,758 274

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, which are reported separately.