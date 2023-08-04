Porto Aviation Group Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

20 th listing of 2023 on Euronext Growth Milan

Porto Aviation Group brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 199

41 st listing on Euronext in 2023

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €1.6 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Porto Aviation Group on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Porto Aviation Group is an innovative SME active in the aviation industry and in the design, manufacture and production of single-engine aircraft and propellers, covering all stages of the production process. The company, established in 1994, produces the single-engine ultralight aircraft and provides the following activities towards customers: the sale of the aircraft and propellers and the maintenance and optimization of the aircraft.

Porto Aviation Group represents the twenieth listing on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 199.

Porto Aviation Group is the forty-first listing of the year on Euronext.

In the placement phase Porto Aviation Group raised €1.6 million. The free float at the time of admission was 15.16% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €10.1 million.

Alberto Rodolfo Porto, Managing Director of Porto Aviation Group said: “The listing on Euronext Growth Milan of Borsa Italiana is, for me and for our entire company, a great opportunity for strengthening and one of the key steps in the direction of growth and development that we have set for ourselves; along with new airplane models and further expansion into international markets.”