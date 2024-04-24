Poll Results Of 2024 Annual General Meeting, Appointment Of Chairman And New Appointments To HKEX Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Wednesday) hosted its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM). All proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 20 March 2024 were passed. Please refer to the regulatory announcement issued today for the results by resolution.



The Board today appointed Carlson Tong as HKEX’s Chairman, subject to the written approval of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Please refer to the regulatory announcement issued today for the appointment of HKEX’s Chairman.



Following the Government’s appointment of Chan Kin Por and Peter Yan and re-appointment of Susan Chow, and shareholders’ re-election of Nicholas Allen, Anna Cheung and Zhang Yichen as Directors of HKEX, new appointments have been made to certain committees of HKEX, with immediate effect.



The latest compositions of HKEX’s committees are available on the HKEX Group website. The term of service of each HKEX Director on each committee is coterminous with the individual’s term of directorship with HKEX.

