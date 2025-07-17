PNGX Welcomes Papua New Guinea Ministerial Support For The Public Capital Market

PNGX Group Limited (PNGX Group), holding company of Papua New Guinea’s national stock exchange, welcomes Wednesday’s statement by Hon. William Duma, Minister for State Enterprises, and his strong support for market development and the deepening of Papua New Guinea’s capital markets.

Encouraging greater public and institutional participation in BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) shareholdings is a positive step that broadens investment opportunities for all Papua New Guineans.

We also commend the Minister’s support for investment through PNGX, which is essential for building a vibrant and inclusive financial ecosystem. The reaffirmation of intent to partially privatise quality state-owned enterprises through the capital market is especially encouraging. This approach promotes transparency, strengthens corporate governance, and provides the public with a chance to own a stake in nationally significant enterprises.

We welcome the acknowledgement that the private sector is well positioned to drive innovation, efficiency and ensure long-term value creation. A strong private sector, enabled by a functioning capital market on PNGX, is key to unlocking economic growth and longterm national prosperity.

We stand ready to support these initiatives and contribute to a robust, resilient, and accessible capital market for PNG’s future.

20250716 KCH MVIL Holding Minister Duma Ministerial statement MVIL shares



