Plenitude Receives Strategic Investment From Growth Capital Partners

Plenitude, the Financial Crime, Risk and Compliance (FCC) specialists today announced a strategic investment from Growth Capital Partners (GCP), the private equity firm focused on investing in outstanding growth companies in the technology and services sectors. The investment will support the further build out of new capabilities and offerings and will accelerate Plenitude’s expansion plans.

Plenitude are Financial Crime Risk and Compliance specialists, recently appointed to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Skilled Persons panel for Financial Crime. The firm works with a broad range of financial institutions, professional services and digital asset firms globally, providing deep subject matter expertise, advisory and transformation services on some of the largest and most complex financial crime initiatives in the industry.

Alan Paterson, Managing Director, Plenitude comments: “We are delighted to have secured GCP as our investment partner at an important stage of our growth journey and leverage their investment expertise and network to execute on our business strategy. GCP’s long-standing track record of building genuine investment partnerships with entrepreneurial companies along with their understanding of our business and shared vision, made them the clear partner of choice.”

Asad Choudhary, Partner, Plenitude says: “The investment from GCP is a great catalyst for Plenitude and our ambition to be the leading consultancy in FCC advisory, transformation and innovative RegTech subscription products. Given our expansion plans, now is the right time to bring in an investment partner. There is a strong cultural fit between our two teams and we are excited and looking forward to working with GCP to further the Plenitude market position and brand.”

Founded in 2012, Plenitude has assembled a team of Financial Crime Compliance specialists, with deep subject matter and transformation expertise who are currently supporting engagements across the UK, EU, the Nordics and Asia. Plenitude’s growing suite of technology products includes three leading RegTech subscription products (RegSight, Compass and ClientSight) currently being used by a broad range of organisations in the UK, Canada, Australia, United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, Qatar, Mexico, Ecuador and Lesotho.

GCP’s investment will support the further build out of new capabilities and offerings, including Digital Assets and KYC Managed Services to support clients’ evolving needs and regulatory developments. It will also accelerate Plenitude’s expansion plans that include establishing a presence in Asia and expanding the current client footprint into new sectors through advisory, transformation services and RegTech subscription products.

Richard Shaw, Partner, GCP says: “We are delighted to have completed our investment in Plenitude Consulting and to be partnering with Alan and Asad and their talented team of Financial Crime Compliance experts. Plenitude’s success over the last 10 years is fantastic, including the relentless focus on exceptional client delivery, trusted advice and innovation across an increasing range of consulting specialisms, international clients and RegTech subscription products. We are excited to now be able to provide this significant investment and strategic support to help to deliver the ambitious growth plans ahead.’’