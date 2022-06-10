Please Be Aware Of Suspicious Emails Claiming To Be From Tokyo Commodity Exchange

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange is aware of the circulation of suspicious emails pretending to be from a Tokyo Commodity Exchange employee or department.
These emails are not related to JPX Group in any way.
As a variety of fake emails have been confirmed, please be aware of following points to distinguish them from genuine emails.
- Delete emails from unfamiliar senders. (Emails from JPX Group use the domain "***jpx.co.jp".)
- If you click a link in the scam email, do not ever enter your address or password. JPX Group never guides you via an email to a third-party link requesting passwords.