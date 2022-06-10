BV_Trial Banner.gif
Please Be Aware Of Suspicious Emails Claiming To Be From Tokyo Commodity Exchange

Date 10/06/2022

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange is aware of the circulation of suspicious emails pretending to be from a Tokyo Commodity Exchange employee or department.
These emails are not related to JPX Group in any way.

 

As a variety of fake emails have been confirmed, please be aware of following points to distinguish them from genuine emails.

  1. Delete emails from unfamiliar senders. (Emails from JPX Group use the domain "***jpx.co.jp".)
  2. If you click a link in the scam email, do not ever enter your address or password. JPX Group never guides you via an email to a third-party link requesting passwords.
