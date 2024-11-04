Plato Partnership Proposes New Standards For Managing Market Outages

Plato Partnership has announced new standards for managing cash equities market outages, developed by Plato member firms with discussions with major European exchanges including Deutsche Börse, Euronext, SIX Swiss Exchange, and Nasdaq OMX.

While not all standards have been agreed by all exchanges, where standards have been agreed exchanges will amend their market outage policies and/or playbooks in the coming weeks.

The standards, developed by a Plato working group of buy- and sell-side market participants, aim to enhance the resilience, consistency and transparency of market operations during outages. They were developed in close collaboration with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) working group on market outages, who are developing standards for UK trading venues, ensuring consistency across both UK and European trading venues for market participants.

Click here for full details.