Pirum Hires Richard Marquis To Accelerate North American Growth - Richard Marquis Joins Pirum’s New York Team To Accelerate The Company’s Expansion In North America

Pirum, the global fintech that has been at the heart of the securities finance and collateral management industry for over two decades, today announced that Richard Marquis has joined the firm’s New York office, as Director Sales, North America.

Marquis brings over 30 years’ experience of leading securities finance trading teams and developing innovative technology solutions across Agency Lending, Prime Brokerage and Principal Borrowing/Lending. Marquis joins Pirum from MUFG Securities, where he was running the Securities Finance Regulatory Project for 10c-1a compliance. Prior to that Marquis headed Borrow DIRECT at BNY, a cutting-edge principal and P2P programme, having also headed the firm’s Cross Product Trading Strategy department for Securities Finance, as well as the Americas Equity Trading team. His previous positions include serving as the Head of International Equity Hedge Fund Demand at J.P. Morgan and as Executive Director, International Equity Prime Brokerage at UBS.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my career,” said Richard Marquis. “My passion for technological solutions and how they intersect with capital markets has guided my career to date. Therefore, unsurprisingly, I felt joining Pirum’s US team would be a great opportunity. In an already busy industry, Pirum offers a unique combination of cutting-edge technology – from industry-leading automation and connectivity to optimization – with best-in-class client service.”

Frank Seibold, Head of Commercial Development, Americas, said: “We are at an exciting juncture for Pirum, particularly in this crucial growth region. I am thrilled to have Richard join our team. His extensive domain knowledge, wide-ranging client network, and great reputation make him an ideal fit for this essential client coverage role. Richard’s addition to our team is a significant boost as we strive to further expand our presence in North America.”