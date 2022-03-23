Pirum Appoints Nathan Winstone To The Business Development Team

Nathan joins Pirum as Director of Business Development. Based in London, Nathan will report to Karl Wyborn, CCO.
Prior to this he spent 9 years at HSBC and 7 years at JPMorgan in senior front office roles.
Karl Wyborn said: “We’re genuinely excited to have someone of Nathan’s calibre join our growing team. His broad base of securities finance experience will help us achieve our business development goals across the full range of front-office and post-trade services that Pirum offers.”
Nathan Winstone said: “I am both excited and proud to join Pirum at an exciting moment as they continue their growth journey.”