Pioneering Biotech Company BioVersys Opens IPO Season At SIX Swiss Exchange

With today’s successful Initial Public Offering (IPO), BioVersys marks a significant milestone in its journey from a Basel-based startup to a publicly traded company, reinforcing the positioning of SIX as Europe’s leading life sciences exchange and Switzerland’s market stance as a global hub for biotech innovation.

The issued and outstanding share capital of BioVersys comprises of 3,692,285 registered shares, whereas 2,222,221 newly issued registered shares were offered in the IPO. At an issue price of CHF 36.00 per registered share, the placement volume was around CHF 80 million (including an over-allotment option of 138,888 shares).

BioVersys intends to use the majority of the proceeds to bring the lead product BV100 for combating hospital-acquired infections through clinical phase III. The company will be included in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) family.

BioVersys CEO Marc Gitzinger says: “Today marks a major milestone for BioVersys as we take the next step in our growth strategy. We are truly encouraged by the positive demand and strong investor interest we have received over the past weeks. This support enables us to move full speed ahead with our clinical trials and pipeline of drug candidates, as we remain fully committed to bringing urgently needed new antibiotics to severely ill patients worldwide. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this achievement – our dedicated employees, partners, shareholders, and all stakeholders who share our vision. A special thanks to SIX Swiss Exchange and the Swiss biotech ecosystem, which provide the key ingredients for successful IPOs.”

Bjørn Sibbern, CEO SIX: “We are thrilled to celebrate BioVersys' IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange, opening the IPO season on our exchange. It is a good example of a Biotech company preferring an IPO at SIX Swiss Exchange to one overseas. It also demonstrates that Switzerland provides an attractive and dynamic environment for life sciences companies to scale and succeed. We are immensely proud to support BioVersys in this next chapter of its growth journey. On behalf of SIX, I extend our best wishes to BioVersys for lots of success as a publicly listed company."

