PIMFA Launches Second Virtual Fest With Treasury’s John Glen Unveiled As A Keynote Speaker

Following the huge success of its inaugural event, PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, is launching its second Virtual Fest on March 9 and 10.
The two-day virtual event has been designed to support the continued professional development of its members during this period of continued isolation, and PIMFA are delighted to announce the addition of Economic Secretary to HM Treasury John Glen as its first keynote speaker.
Mr. Glen will outline the government’s views on the future of the financial services industry following COVID and the UK’s departure from the European Union. Mr. Glen has been a Conservative MP for Salisbury since the 2010 General Election and has served in both the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Treasury. He was appointed as Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister in 2018.
He will be joined by other expert speakers including:
- Marguerita Lane, Labour Market Economist, OECD
- Alexander Smith, Head of Department, Strategic and Cross-Cutting Policy, FCA
- Martin Andrew, Chief Executive, Close Brothers Asset Management
- Adrian Keane-Munday, Managing Director, Financial Planning & Group Marketing Director, Brooks Macdonald
- Simoney Kyriakou, Senior Editor, FTAdviser
- Jean-Maurice Ladure, Head of Equity Applied Research, EMEA, MSCI
- Ryan Medlock, Senior Investment Development & Technical Manager, Royal London
- Peter Moores, CEO Raymond James
- Charlie Morrison, Sergeant - Cyber Griffin, City of London Police
- Julie Pardy, Director of Regulation and Market Engagement, Worksmart
- Sarah Soar, Chief Executive, Hawksmoor Investment Management
- Adam Stage, Senior Manager, PwC
- Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy, Which?
- Detective Inspector Steve Jackson, City of London Police
Virtual Fest 2 will be a great opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights from industry experts on key areas which members have identified as their key short- and long-term focus, including:
- CEO Panel – What Have we Learnt and How to do we Rebuild Together
- The Future of Work – What do You Need to Know?
- What Might 2030 Hold for Financial Advisers?
- Operational Resilience: Lessons Learnt in 2020 & What’s Next in 2021
- The Future of Regulation and more…
Delegates will be able to network and earn up to 10 CPD hours at the Virtual Fest supported by PIMFA’s platinum partner LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and partners Royal London, Worksmart, Octo Members and ERI. They will also be given access to a variety of content across webinars, virtual training, videos, PDFs and online resources on demand for two months after the event.
Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “We are delighted that Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen will be joining us as a keynote speaker for our second Virtual Fest, alongside a number of other leading industry figures.
“As an industry, financial services have shown incredible resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, as we continue to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am looking forward to the Minister talking to members about how Government has responded to this challenge, as well as his perspective on the opportunity to reshape financial services in a way that recognises our unique position as the second largest wealth management and financial advice sector in the world”.
“Such valuable insights will ensure our industry emerges stronger and more resilient, and able to meet the challenge to create an industry Fit for the Future that ensures Professional Advice for All.”