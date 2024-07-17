PIMFA Announces Shortlist For 2024 Diversity & Inclusion Awards

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, is delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards (see below).
Launched in 2021 PIMFA’s industry awards demonstrate our continuing commitment to promote diversity and inclusion best practice within the financial services industry.
Those shortlisted will now be judged by a group of industry peers alongside experts in diversity and inclusion from charities that PIMFA partner with. This year’s event, held in partnership with Interactive Investor, FIS, Morningstar, Raymond James, Charles Schwab, SEI, Share Gift and Portfolio Adviser & MA Financial Media - is expected to be even bigger and better – culminating in a gala awards ceremony at the Intercontinental Park Lane Hotel in central London on 10 October 2024.
Individuals and firms shortlisted in each category for the Awards are:
Best D&I Initiative Award - 51 - 350 employees
- Dynamic Planner
- HSBC Private Bank
- Parmenion
- Raymond James
- The Cambridge Building Society
- Walker Crips
Best D&I Initiative Award - 351+ employees
- 7IM
- Coutts
- HSBC
- Quilter
- Rathbones Group Plc
- Rothschild & Co
- Royal London
- Santander UK
- St. James's Place
Best Outreach Initiative Award
- Santander UK
- SS&C
- St. James's Place
- Redmayne Bentley LLP
Best Approach to Wellbeing Award
- 7IM
- Consilium
- Coutts
- EFG Private Bank Ltd.
- HSBC
- Interactive Investor
- LGT Wealth Management
- Parmenion
- SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd
- Walker Crips
Best Industry Partner Award (non-firm)
- Diversity Project
- LGBT Great
- The Verve Foundation
D&I Senior Sponsor Award
- Kate Hughes - 7IM
- Baroness Helena Morrissey - AJ Bell Money Matters
- Arleen McGichen - Royal London
- Kameka McLean - Walker Crips
Rising Talent Award
- Lourens Van Wyk - 7IM
- Kimberley Scott - AJ Belll
- Myron Jobson - Interactive Investor
- Lucy Kitchen - LGT Wealth Management
- Katja Oakley-Bell - Quilter
- Adam Peach - Rathbones Group Plc
- Hayley Rabbets - The Verve Foundation
The Overall D&I Champion Award (Non-Executive)
- Rose Hargreaves - 7IM
- Greg Kojo Bonsu - Investec Wealth & Investment
- Fabio Peyer - Morningstar
- Emma Palethorpe - St. James's Place
Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “ We are delighted with the number of excellent entries we've had for our Diversity & Inclusion Awards this year. Many congratulations to all those shortlisted and I’d like to thank all those that submitted an entry this year.
“The quality of entries has been incredibly high and its been incredibly difficult to select those people and organisations shortlisted. There are some excellent D&I initiatives out there and the continuing work that so many firms and individuals are doing in this area is truly inspiring.
“PIMFA’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards aim to continue to celebrate the successes, initatives and great work happening across our industry as we all work together to strive for a more inclusive, equitable and diverse profession that has the best talent which best serves clients looking to safeguard their financial futures.
We hope the examples they set serve to encourage even more individuals and firms to continue driving positive change in this area. I look forward to celebrating that progress with those shortlisted and our winners in October.”