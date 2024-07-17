PIMFA Announces Shortlist For 2024 Diversity & Inclusion Awards

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, is delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards (see below).



Launched in 2021 PIMFA’s industry awards demonstrate our continuing commitment to promote diversity and inclusion best practice within the financial services industry.



Those shortlisted will now be judged by a group of industry peers alongside experts in diversity and inclusion from charities that PIMFA partner with. This year’s event, held in partnership with Interactive Investor, FIS, Morningstar, Raymond James, Charles Schwab, SEI, Share Gift and Portfolio Adviser & MA Financial Media - is expected to be even bigger and better – culminating in a gala awards ceremony at the Intercontinental Park Lane Hotel in central London on 10 October 2024.



Individuals and firms shortlisted in each category for the Awards are:

Best D&I Initiative Award - 51 - 350 employees

Dynamic Planner

HSBC Private Bank

Parmenion

Raymond James

The Cambridge Building Society

Walker Crips

Best D&I Initiative Award - 351+ employees

7IM

Coutts

HSBC

Quilter

Rathbones Group Plc

Rothschild & Co

Royal London

Santander UK

St. James's Place

Best Outreach Initiative Award

Santander UK

SS&C

St. James's Place

Redmayne Bentley LLP

Best Approach to Wellbeing Award

7IM

Consilium

Coutts

EFG Private Bank Ltd.

HSBC

Interactive Investor

LGT Wealth Management

Parmenion

SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd

Walker Crips

Best Industry Partner Award (non-firm)

Diversity Project

LGBT Great

The Verve Foundation

D&I Senior Sponsor Award

Kate Hughes - 7IM

Baroness Helena Morrissey - AJ Bell Money Matters

Arleen McGichen - Royal London

Kameka McLean - Walker Crips

Rising Talent Award

Lourens Van Wyk - 7IM

Kimberley Scott - AJ Belll

Myron Jobson - Interactive Investor

Lucy Kitchen - LGT Wealth Management

Katja Oakley-Bell - Quilter

Adam Peach - Rathbones Group Plc

Hayley Rabbets - The Verve Foundation

The Overall D&I Champion Award (Non-Executive)

Rose Hargreaves - 7IM

Greg Kojo Bonsu - Investec Wealth & Investment

Fabio Peyer - Morningstar

Emma Palethorpe - St. James's Place

Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “ We are delighted with the number of excellent entries we've had for our Diversity & Inclusion Awards this year. Many congratulations to all those shortlisted and I’d like to thank all those that submitted an entry this year.



“The quality of entries has been incredibly high and its been incredibly difficult to select those people and organisations shortlisted. There are some excellent D&I initiatives out there and the continuing work that so many firms and individuals are doing in this area is truly inspiring.



“PIMFA’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards aim to continue to celebrate the successes, initatives and great work happening across our industry as we all work together to strive for a more inclusive, equitable and diverse profession that has the best talent which best serves clients looking to safeguard their financial futures.

We hope the examples they set serve to encourage even more individuals and firms to continue driving positive change in this area. I look forward to celebrating that progress with those shortlisted and our winners in October.”