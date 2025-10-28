Pico Expands Hardware Ecosystem With AMD Enterprise Solutions - AMD Technologies Extend Across Pico’s Corvil Analytics And Redline Software Products, Providing Clients With Advanced Latency And Throughput Advantages

Pico, a leading global provider of technology services, software, data and analytics for financial markets, today announced a strategic collaboration with AMD that highlights its ongoing commitment to innovation. The integration of high-performance AMD enterprise solutions expands Pico’s hardware ecosystem, allowing clients to leverage the latest technologies and remain competitive in rapidly evolving markets.

AMD compute technologies integrated across Pico’s product lines include:

5 th Gen AMD EPYCTM Processors : Integrated into Pico’s Corvil 12000 appliance, delivering the compute power required for continuous 200Gbps real-time network capture and analytics to support AI-ready network observability pipelines.

Integrated into Pico’s Corvil 12000 appliance, delivering the compute power required for continuous 200Gbps real-time network capture and analytics to support AI-ready network observability pipelines. AMD SolarflareTM X4 Ethernet Adapters : Support planned for Q4 2025, enabling high-performance connectivity in electronic trading environments.

Support planned for Q4 2025, enabling high-performance connectivity in electronic trading environments. Redline Trading Applications : Certified for AMD environments with custom tuning to maximize performance in latency-sensitive trading strategies.

Certified for AMD environments with custom tuning to maximize performance in latency-sensitive trading strategies. Hardware Ecosystem Expansion : Extends client capabilities with advanced options to optimize workloads, scale infrastructure, and maximize throughput in high-performance trading. Now delivering network capture and analytics at 200Gbps, with a clear path to 400Gbps, Pico further advances speed and scalability for its clients.

“Pico is excited to expand our hardware ecosystem to include powerful AMD enterprise solutions,” said Seetharam Gorre, Chief Information Officer at Pico. “Our clients rely on us to deliver the most advanced infrastructure available. With AMD, we are expanding options that can unlock latency and throughput advantages, helping firms accelerate strategies and achieve superior outcomes.”

“AMD is excited to continue to help accelerate capital markets with the next generation of our AMD Solarflare Ethernet Adapters,” said Yousuf Khan, Corporate Vice President, Product Management - Network Technology Solutions Group, AMD. “Our AMD Solarflare X4 Ethernet Adapters, combined with AMD EPYC Processors, deliver the high performance and energy efficiency that latency-sensitive industries demand. By collaborating with companies like Pico, we are taking the performance a step further to enable financial firms to push the boundaries of what’s possible in trading and market data infrastructure.”

These integrations extend AMD technology across Pico’s key product lines, including Corvil Analytics and Redline Software, providing clients with new options for high-performance and scalability. To learn more, visit https://www.pico.net/.

