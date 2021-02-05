Pherecydes Pharma Lists On Euronext Growth Paris To Accelerate Its Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Euronext today congratulates Pherecydes Pharma, the French biotech company specialising in the treatment of bacterial infections, especially those that are complicated and/or resistant to antibiotics, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALPHE).
Pherecydes Pharma was created in 2006. Its headquarters are in Nantes, and its research and development centre is based in Romainville. The company develops treatments based on the use of bacteriophage viruses, or phages, to fight bacterial infections that do not respond to antibiotic treatment. According to the World Health Organisation, antibiotic resistance could be responsible for more than 10 million deaths per year by 2050[1]. The capital raised will allow Pherecydes Pharma to conduct further clinical tests and potentially to make the medicines available through temporary authorisations for use (TAU) from the second half of 2021.
Pherecydes Pharma was listed through the admission to trading of the 5,824,253 shares making up its equity, including 1,333,265 new shares issued under a Public Offering[2], after the full exercise of the extension option.
The admission and issue price was set at €6.00 per share. Market capitalisation was €34.9 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €8 million altogether.
The offering was a resounding success with international institutional and individual investors, and was oversubscribed 4 times, with a total demand of €28.1 million.
Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, said: “The IPO of Pherecydes Pharma marks a new chapter in the life of the company, and I would like to thank all investors that have contributed to the great success of this operation. Thanks to their support, we are more determined than ever to continue our growth and establish our leadership in the field of phagotherapy.”
Camille Leca, Euronext’s Chief Operating Officer Listing and Head of Listing in France, rang the bell virtually this morning together with Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, to celebrate the company’s Initial Public Offering.
About Pherecydes Pharma Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotech company that develops treatments for bacteria-resistant infections, responsible for many serious infections. The company has created an innovative approach, precision phagotherapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a range of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria which alone cause more than two thirds of nosocomial resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phagotherapy has already been applied successfully to 22 patients in France, as part of compassionate treatment, under the supervision of the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Pherecydes Pharma, with headquarters in Nantes, relies on a team of 21 employees, many of whom come from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology and academic research. For more information: www.pherecydes-pharma.com