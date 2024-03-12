PEXA UK Appoints New Independent Board Members

PEXA UK today announced the appointment of two new, seasoned UK independent Non-Executive Directors to join its UK Board.

Nicky Heathcote, Chair of the Conveyancing Association and former Chief of Staff at the HM Land Registry; and Tim Everest, a leading banking executive, who led the transformation at Pay.UK bring a wealth of relevant industry experience set to benefit PEXA through its next phase of growth.

Ms Heathcote brings 30 years of experience in the property industry. She is currently Chair of the Conveyancing Association and Chair of the PCCB Compliance Committee. Her governance work follows a significant career in senior public sector roles including Chief of Staff at HM Land Registry (HMLR) and at the Gambling Commission.

Mr Everest is a 30-year transformational executive and NED specialising in scaling businesses in complex and highly regulated environments. He has led major digital payment transformation programs as a leader at Pay.UK, CHAPS (Clearing House Automated Payment System), Bank of England, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank and Cheque & Credit Co.

PEXA UK Chair John Hooper and PEXA UK CEO Joe Pepper both welcomed the appointments and said: “We are delighted that these two highly skilled directors will join our UK Board as PEXA continues its mission to streamline the property and financial conveyancing market in the UK.”

PEXA Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Glenn King added: “We are thrilled to have Nicky and Tim join the PEXA UK Board and look forward to their collective insights and deep expertise as they support our momentum and growth in the UK.”

Ms Heathcote and Mr Everest will join the PEXA UK Board in April.