Petrochemical Company Floated Equity On Tehran Securities Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Arvand Petrochemical Company (APC) made stock market debut on Monday, 22 December 2025.

Arvand Petrochemical Company, one of the largest PVC chain producers in the Middle East, was established in 2000 to support national self-sufficiency, industrial growth, and to supply raw materials to downstream industries in both domestic and international markets.

APC made its Initial Public Offering on TSE’s Main Board of the Second Market in “Chemicals & By-products sector” on Monday, 22 December 2025.

The Company with an authorized capital of IRR 12,000 billion was listed as the 627th issuer, under the ticker of “RVND” offered 5% of its total shares, equivalent to 600 million shares, to the public at an offering price of IRR 37,500 per share. The number of participants in this offering was 1,521,353 and a maximum of 455 shares were allocated to each trading code.

It is worth mentioning that Arvand Petrochemical Co. produces 300,000 tons per year of suspension-grade PVC (S-PVC) and 40,000 tons per year of emulsion-grade PVC (E-PVC), alongside 634,000 tons of 100%-pure caustic soda, 186,700 tons of chlorine gas, 329,300 tons of ethylene dichloride (EDC), and 16,260 tons of sodium hypochlorite annually - products destined for both local consumption and export.

APC’s mission is to manufacture quality products in PVC chain and create sustainable value for stakeholders by creative human capital, the use of new technologies, and compliance with environmental and safety requirements for sustainable development.

Increasing profitability, increasing stakeholders’ satisfaction, achieving nominal production capacity, achieving knowledge based and learning organization and producing with sustainable development approach and protection of the environment are the company’s strategic goals.