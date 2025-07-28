Pet Service Holding NV lists On Euronext Growth

Market capitalisation of €12.36 million

38 th listing on Euronext in 2025

Euronext today congratulates Pet Service Holding NV, a leading organisation in the field of pet care in the Netherlands, on its transfer from Euronext Access+ to Euronext Growth in Paris (ticker code: ALPET).

Pet Service Holding N.V. specialises in the online sale of medicines, food products and accessories for pets. Bringing together top brands in animal health, food, and wellbeing, the activity is ensured in the Netherlands and Belgium via the website Dierenapotheek.nl and in Germany via the website Drpetcare.de. Additionally, the company offers an app for pet owners.

Pet Service Holding is the only listed company on Euronext Growth in Europe fully dedicated to pet health and well-being. With a strong, integrated model including veterinary pharmacies, wholesalers, online shops, and digital platforms the company addresses the rapidly growing European pet market. Over 80 million households own a named pet, and spending on pets continues to rise. Pet Service Holding offers a comprehensive range of nutrition, healthcare, and innovative solutions for pets and their owners.

At market opening, the share price was €4.20 per share, based on the closing price on Euronext Access+ Paris on 25 July 2025. This gave the company a market value of €12.361 million this morning.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO Pet Service Holding NV, said: “2024 was a strong year for Pet Service Holding, with solid growth in both revenue and profit. We’re happy to be listed on Euronext Growth, a big step forward that helps us grow and reach more pet owners across Europe. Our focus remains on providing the best care, products, and services for pets and their owners.”