Personnel Matter: Kristina Jeromin Leaves Deutsche Börse AG

Kristina Jeromin (37), Head of Group Sustainability & ESG Regulation, is leaving Deutsche Börse AG at the end of the year at her own request and by best mutual agreement to take on a new and exciting challenge.
Jeromin started her career at Deutsche Börse in 2007 in the communications department and worked in Corporate Responsibility from 2009-2016, before being appointed Head of Group Sustainability in 2016. Since April 2020 she has also been responsible for ESG regulatory matters. Jeromin has also been on the Executive Board of econsense since 2017 and has been Co-Managing Director of the Green and Sustainable Finance Cluster Germany since 2018 and Deputy Chair of the Sustainable Finance Advisory Council of the German Federal Government since 2019.
Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG, said: "Kristina Jeromin has driven Deutsche Börse’s sustainability efforts within and beyond the company with great commitment and energy. I am sad to see her leave. We would like to thank her for valuable contribution to Deutsche Börse Group and wish her every success for what comes after leaving Deutsche Börse.”
The successor to Kristina Jeromin will be announced shortly.