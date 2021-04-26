Perfect Channel Ltd Rebrands As ‘NovaFori’ - Rebrand Reflects The Fast-Growing Adoption Of NovaFori’s B2B Digital Marketplace Technology

- London-based NovaFori is accelerating the adoption of digital B2B marketplaces as businesses re-evaluate their digitisation strategies.
- Following 41% revenue growth in 2020, the business expects continued rapid expansion this year and beyond.
- The new and enhanced management team will focus on delivering product innovation and increased digital market functionality for its clients, and will invest directly in new disruptive market opportunities alongside industry partners.
Perfect Channel Limited has today announced a new name for the company and a rebrand to reflect their ambition and commitment to developing new digital markets. Following 41% revenue growth in 2020 and a strong pipeline of new business, the company’s momentum is accelerating, while the name change reflects its commercial mission.
The NovaFori name represents the company’s commitment to develop new markets, as analogue to digital transformation gathers pace across all global industries.
Existing clients include Christie’s, CarNext, Global Dairy Trade, Hilco and LeasePlan, and the focus going forward includes financial services, and real economy businesses with an emphasis on commodities, logistics and procurement.
The new management’s philosophy includes an innovative product strategy to move more quickly to market, and ambitious plans for scaling the business. Leading this exciting new chapter of the company is CEO Garry Jones, who joined the business in January 2020, following 35 years of experience working in finance and applied technology.
NovaFori recently announced the appointment of John Lee as Chief Information Officer, previously CIO at PayPoint PLC, Director of Systems Development at NYSE Euronext Market Solutions, and Group CTO at the London Metal Exchange. NovaFori has made 15 new hires since November 2020 to meet increasing digital technology demand from existing clients and expected initiation of projects from new prospects.
NovaFori builds world-class B2B marketplace platforms for companies to grow revenue and broaden distribution channels whilst optimising costs. The company has successfully deployed its technology platform across a wide range of industries and has a proven track record in delivering digital marketplaces and innovative auction technology overlaid with data science.
Garry Jones, CEO of NovaFori, commented: “Our rebrand marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s history, and gives us confidence in a bright future with significantly expanded business opportunities.”
“Our client pipeline is broader than ever. We are currently engaged in a new round of growth funding, which will allow us to further expand our capabilities to invest in the creation of exciting new digital platforms with industry partners in markets where digital disruption will have the most impact.”