Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V Lists On Euronext Amsterdam - Third SPAC Listing Of 2021 On Euronext – Market Capitalisation Of €500 Million

Euronext today congratulates Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V., the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) focused on the European financial services industry, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: PACE).
Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe intends to form a partnership with a financial services company that offers strong profit growth potential, either through consolidation or organic growth that could be accelerated via a listing, access to capital, and strategic guidance. The SPAC will target either unique digital models or companies that benefit from tailwinds in the three verticals of Investment Management, Insurance and Diversified Financials, leveraging on the recognised industry expertise, deal sourcing and execution capabilities of its four sponsors.
At opening, the share price was set at €10 per share. Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe has successfully raised approximately €500 million in its initial public offering. The newly listed SPAC is sponsored by Tikehau Capital, Financière Agache, Jean Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi. The sponsors of Pegasus earlier confirmed their capital commitment in excess of €165 million to the project.
Diego De Giorgi and Jean Pierre Mustier, the Operating Partners, said: “Our successful listing and €500 million private placement gives Pegasus the opportunity to bring much needed growth capital to the European financial services sector. Euronext Amsterdam has provided the perfect platform to achieve this goal and we look forward to working with the Euronext team and our future business combination partner to achieve long-term success as a listed company.”
