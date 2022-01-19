Peer Joost Appointed CEO Of DIGITEC

DIGITEC, the global standard for FX Swaps and NDF pricing and data, today announced that Peer Joost has been appointed as CEO. Previously Peer was COO at DIGITEC, where he has worked since October 2011.
"I would like to formally recognise my father’s contribution to DIGITEC’s growth over the last 40 years. As CEO, he led a team which successfully navigated the Scandinavian banking crisis, the dot-com bubble and global financial crises, reinventing our products and services to satisfy the changing needs of the market and firmly establishing DIGITEC as a pioneering Software and Data Service company and global market leader for FX Pricing solutions,” said Peer Joost, CEO of DIGITEC. “I am delighted to take over as CEO as we begin a new phase of growth, which extends our range of services and supported assets and increases access to a wider group of clients around the world."
DIGITEC is a specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data. It has over 40 bank clients globally, including more than 50% of the Euromoney Top 50 FX trading firms. The firm’s market-leading services include the D3 multi-asset pricing engine and Swaps Data Feed (SDF), developed in partnership with 360T.