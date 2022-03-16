Paul Merolla Named 2022 Recipient Of SIFMA’s C&L Society’s Rauschman Award - Award Will Be Presented At The C&L Annual Seminar In Orlando On March 21

SIFMA today announced Paul Merolla, retired partner at Murphy & McGonigle, P.C. is the 2022 recipient of the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society’s Alfred Rauschman Award.
Prior to joining private practice, Mr. Merolla served for over 20 years as a senior in-house counsel within the securities industry – as General Counsel of Instinet Group Incorporated and as senior legal counsel to two global investment banks, Goldman Sachs & Co., Inc. and The Drexel Burnham Lambert Group, Inc.
“On behalf of the C&L Society, it is my pleasure to announce Paul as the recipient of the 2022 Alfred J. Rauschman Award,” said Michelle Oroschakoff, President, SIFMA C&L Society. “Paul is a champion of the legal and compliance profession. We appreciate and applaud his commitment to and passion for the securities industry.”
He is a member and Past President of the SIFMA Compliance and Legal Society. Recognized as a New York Super Lawyer, Mr. Merolla is a graduate of Fordham College and Fordham Law School.
Alfred J. Rauschman was a visionary in the securities industry compliance and legal profession. He was a founder and first president of the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society. The Alfred J. Rauschman Award is presented by the Society annually to a candidate who has demonstrated significant contributions to the compliance and legal communities, promoted open communications among industry practitioners to share ideas and issues, fostered dialogue and communications with regulators and dedicated their career to the securities industry.