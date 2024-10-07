Paul Marriott-Clarke Joins Worldline To Drive Merchant Services Business

Worldline [Euronext : WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces the appointment of Paul Marriott-Clarke as Head of Merchant Services business, effective 7 October 2024.

Paul Marriott-Clarke succeeds Marc-Henri Desportes, who has led the division since February 2024 alongside his other roles.

With over 25 years of experience in the banking and payments industry, Paul brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success. Prior to joining Worldline, Paul served as Head of Customer & Digital at Barclays UK, where he drove the bank’s digital transformation, shifting the organisation towards an agile and customer-centric model. Before joining Barclays, Paul was the CEO of PayPal Europe prior to which he held the position of Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, driving PayPal’s commercial outcomes and strategic initiatives across these regions.

Marc-Henri Desportes, Worldline CEO, said: “Worldline is dedicated to powering the growth of millions of businesses globally, from small enterprises to large retailers. Our Merchant Services division is a cornerstone of our story, and we are thrilled to welcome Paul to lead this crucial part of our organization. I am confident that Paul’s extensive experience in digital transformation of the financial services industry and in online payments in particular will be instrumental in driving our focus on becoming a customer-driven company.”

Paul began his career in financial services at McKinsey & Company in London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, and has held various leadership roles, including as one of the founding executives who established Metro Bank, Britain’s first new high street bank in over a century, and senior positions at Halifax Bank of Scotland.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Civil and Structural Engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, UK.

Paul Marriott-Clarke will be based at Worldline Headquarters in Paris La Défense, France. As a member of the Group’s Executive Committee, he will report directly to the CEO.