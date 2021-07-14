Paul Hilgers To Leave Deutsche Börse - Eric Leupold Will Take The Helm At The Cash Market Business

Paul Hilgers, Managing Director of Deutsche Börse’s Cash Market since September 2020, will leave the company at his own request on 31 August for family reasons. He will be succeeded by Eric Leupold, who has been with Deutsche Börse since 2009 and has headed the company’s corporate venture capital arm, DB1 Ventures, since July 2019.
From 1 September, Eric Leupold will be responsible for the Cash Market, which encompasses the Xetra market, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the primary market business, and the Deutsche Börse Venture Network. He will report directly to Thomas Book, Deutsche Börse’s Executive Board member responsible for Trading & Clearing.
“I regret that Paul Hilgers is leaving our company but have agreed to his request with full understanding. During his time at Deutsche Börse, he has provided important impetus for the Cash Market area, for which I am very grateful to him. I am pleased to have found an experienced colleague to succeed him in Eric Leupold, who will continue to drive the Cash Market forward,” said Thomas Book.
“The decision to leave Deutsche Börse was not an easy one for me,” said Paul Hilgers. “The Cash Market is an area with enormous potential and great opportunities, and I thank Thomas Book for the trust he has placed in me. I am certain that Eric Leupold, with his expertise and innovative drive, is the right person to best equip the Cash Market for the future.”
“Managing the Cash Market, and thus our company’s traditional business, is a great responsibility that I take on with pleasure and a great deal of respect,” said Eric Leupold. “I am looking forward to the dynamic team and many opportunities to contribute to Deutsche Börse’s growth and thus to our Compass 2023 strategy.”