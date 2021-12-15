Path Solutions Is Announced Winner In 3 Categories For The 2021 FinTech Prize

We are delighted to announce that Path Solutions was ranked highly and named a winner in three categories among top firms worldwide at the recently held Fintech Prize 2021 on December 1st via a virtual ceremony over YouTube:
- Path Solutions was named Best Islamic Fintech Solution Provider Of The Year, for second time in a row.
- IFIN Services, a joint venture between IFAAS and Path Solutions was selected Islamic Fintech Startup Of The Year.
- And the Fintech Leader Of The Year category was secured by the former Group Chairman & CEO of Path Solutions, Mohammed Kateeb.
Path Solutions is a global Islamic banking software firm dedicated to providing pioneering, fitting, relevant and world-class Islamic banking solutions that uphold and comply with Sharia principles and with the ongoing rise of digital banking services. The company has recently been acquired by tech giant Azentio Software.
“This triple recognition is indeed an honor and a tribute to a team that prides itself in developing unique and innovative Islamic banking software unlike any other in the market today”, commented Mohammed Kateeb. “We look forward to continuing to empower Islamic banks with breakthrough technologies enabling them to reap the benefits of the digital age”.
Mustafa Kugu, Founder of Faster Community said, “Path Solutions has been a cornerstone of the Islamic financial services sector with a remarkable thought leader such as Mohammed Kateeb at the helm of this institution, which makes it truly deserving of this triple recognition. Congratulations on this achievement, and I am looking forward to seeing the incredible opportunities that lie ahead now that they are key part of Azentio Software”.
Launched in 2020 by Faster Community, Fintech Prize is a tribute to excellence in the Islamic banking and finance sector. It aims to recognize fintech leaders, startups and top-performing software providers for their ground-breaking solutions in transforming experiences, with adherence to Sharia rules and commitment to Islamic finance.
View the 2021 winners here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRJs1MzVkVk