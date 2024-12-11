Partnership Of Boerse Stuttgart Digital And Flow Traders Strengthens The European Crypto Ecosystem

Leading global ETP market maker Flow Traders is a new liquidity provider for Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s exchange solution





Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange is Europe’s first regulated multilateral trading facility (MTF) for crypto and digital asset trading





The partnership promises institutional-grade liquidity and best prices for institutional crypto investors in Europe

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Europe’s leading regulated crypto infrastructure provider, partners with leading global ETP market maker Flow Traders to enhance institutional crypto trading. This collaboration integrates Flow Traders into Europe’s first regulated crypto exchange, offering market participants high liquidity and best prices for secure trading of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange is Europe's first regulated exchange (MTF) for trading of cryptocurrencies. The exchange solution allows registered participants to trade through a direct connection to Boerse Stuttgart Digital's multilateral trading facility, with a focus on high liquidity and fast order execution. Besides the exchange, Boerse Stuttgart Digital's infrastructure solutions offer institutional clients access to a comprehensive suite of brokerage and custody services along the entire crypto and digital asset value chain. The cooperation with Flow Traders strengthens the crypto ecosystem of Boerse Stuttgart Digital to further advance its offering for banks, brokers and asset managers seeking to grow their businesses in this area as well as underlying our commitment to the overall space.

“We welcome leading market maker Flow Traders in further increasing liquidity for Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s exchange solution. Enhanced liquidity in the cryptocurrency market and the resulting better pricing are set to make this asset class increasingly attractive to institutional investors. Those seeking a regulated MTF for their trading activities will find new elevated opportunities in this evolving landscape”, said Ulli Spankowski, Managing Director of Boerse Stuttgart Digital.

“Our mission is to enable investors by facilitating seamless access to digital assets, which we believe is set to revolutionize financial markets by driving greater efficiency and transparency. As a leading market maker, we are committed to delivering institutional-grade liquidity across top exchanges and platforms, providing competitive pricing for investors. Collaborating with Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange marks a significant milestone in our efforts to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets, while showcasing the advantages of trading on a platform of this caliber”, said Michael Lie, Global Head of Digital Assets.

Flow Traders was connected to Boerse Stuttgart Digital on December 2, 2024. This cooperation not only strengthens the competitiveness of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange as one of Europe's leading regulated exchanges but also is a strong signal that crypto mass adoption continues to advance.