Partnership Between IFC And PNGX To Deepen Papua New Guinea's Capital Market, Help Accelerate Economic Growth

Papua New Guineans stand to benefit from a modernization of the nation’s capital market that’s expected to boost investment, accelerate economic growth and help support a sustainable economic recovery.

Under an agreement announced today, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will work with PNGX Markets Limited, the national stock exchange of Papua New Guinea (PNG), to deepen the nation’s capital market and boost access to long-term financing for companies in PNG. IFC will provide additional advisory services to PNGX, including reviewing its listing rules and other technical elements related to the issuance of corporate bonds.

“We are pleased to be drawing on IFC’s global expertise to help develop PNG’s capital market,” said PNGX Chairman David Lawrence. “This crucial program is creating the potential for PNG investors and debt issuers to participate in a well-regulated, efficient and transparent corporate bond market, laying the ground for more international investment into the country and increased economic development across the nation.”

The reform program will pave the way for the issuance of green and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs), enabling PNGX to tap the rapidly growing sustainable debt market. Green bond issuance surpassed US$1.5 trillion last year, reflecting surging appetite among investors.

“The market is still in its infancy in many emerging economies, or even non-existent, and so we are pleased to see PNGX taking steps that will see it offering sustainable investment options,” said Paramita Dasgupta, Manager, East Asia and Pacific, IFC Regional Advisory Services – Creating Markets. “We need to build the capacity of capital markets, which are crucial conduits for investment and economic growth and are also an absolutely essential tool to finance the transition to net zero. That means rolling out green bonds, sustainability-linked bonds and other sustainable debt initiatives much more broadly.”

IFC will also provide an expert education program relating to the development of environmental, social and governance (ESG) rules which will help create appropriate disclosure standards for PNGX and its companies. This latest development comes after PNGX announced in April it had joined the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative. Other areas of expert training will encompass board gender diversity. Strengthening PNGX’s ESG standards will lay the foundations for a new corporate governance code that, importantly, will factor in gender.