Parsian Insurance At Tehran Securities Exchange Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Parsian Insurance celebrates the 15th anniversary of listing on Tehran Securities Exchange on Sunday 26 October 2025.

Mr. Benvidi, CEO of Parsian Insurance Company, marking the 15th anniversary of the company’s listing on the exchange, stated this event creates a platform for engagement with stakeholders and media representatives.

He indicated: “Parsian Insurance Company, one of the earliest private-sector insurers in Iran, was established in 2003 and listed at TSE in 2010.” He added: “We have consistently strived to uphold Parsian Insurance’s guiding principle: Transparency and Commitment to the Rights of All Stakeholders.”

The CEO expressed hope that all capital market participants would benefit from fair and reasonable returns, and Iran’s economic path would continue toward greater prosperity and development.

Highlighting 15 years of operational challenges and achievements, Parsian Insurance currently ranks third by market capitalization among eight companies within the insurance and pension fund industry.

TSE ceremony, aligned with global stock exchange traditions, celebrated Parsian Insurance’s IPO anniversary and reinforced its commitment to transparency and investor confidence. A dedicated Q&A session addressed stakeholder inquiries, further solidifying its role as one of the leaders in Iran’s evolving Insurance sector.