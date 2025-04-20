Pars Minoo Celebrates Listing Anniversary At Tehran Securities Exchange Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Pars Minoo Industrial Company’s executives joined Tehran Securities Exchange’s opening bell ceremony on Sunday 20 April 2025.

Minoo Industrial Group began its operations in 1959 with the establishment of Pars Minoo Industrial Company and listed on the Tehran Securities Exchange in 1974. Over more than half a century, Minoo has played a pioneering role in Iran’s food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

Today, Pars Minoo’s Market Cap. is more than IRR 60 trillion which indicates in its significant role in Iran’s economy.

It is worth noting that Minoo holds production licenses from prestigious companies such as Sandoz (Switzerland), Boots (UK) in the pharmaceutical sector, and Euralis (France) in the cosmetics and hygiene category.

The bell ringing ceremony by previously listed issuers has been initiated this year by TSE in order to provide a platform to the companies to network with their stakeholders during a less formal event, redefine their missions and designate their new goals.

The news link on the TSE website è https://www.tse.ir/en/news/details/95372