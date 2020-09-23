Panthera Biopartners Concludes Series A Financing With Gresham House Ventures As Major Investor

Panthera Biopartners (Panthera) has completed a Series A funding round with Gresham House Ventures as a major investor. The capital raised will enable Panthera to further build out its network of clinical trial sites across the UK and overseas and increase its team of clinical trial experts in serving both pharma and patients.
Panthera Chairman Professor John Lyon commented: “I am pleased that Gresham House Ventures is investing in Panthera and we are delighted to have such a reputable and respected investment house as a shareholder. Despite the challenges faced with Covid, we have built Panthera into a significant player with dedicated sites across the UK in Preston, Manchester and London. We have also completed a breakthrough partnership agreement with Rutherford Cancer Centres, drawing patients from all over the UK through more than 170 referring oncologists.”
The upcoming months will see Panthera extend its UK site network by opening a new clinic in Glasgow, expanding existing locations to service higher patient volumes and take forward alliance partnerships across Europe.
The series A funding will ensure Panthera has the financial backing to provide pharmaceutical clients and patients with an exemplar service, which is the vision of both founders.
Brendan Gulston, Investment Director at Gresham House Ventures, added: “We are very pleased to be able to support such an innovative and experienced team as they look to build a market leading site management organisation.”
Panthera, which is headquartered in Preston, has one of the strongest management teams of any site management organisation. The team is headed by co-founder, Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Prof John Lyon ex- Global Vice President of Covance, co-founder and Medical Director Dr Ian Smith who founded Synexus, CEO Stuart Young, who previously managed the UK division of Synexus, CCO Jane Restorick, who was previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Patient Officer of Synexus and Chris Dodd Executive VP of Business Development – Oncology and CNS.
For more information about Panthera https://panthera-bio.com/