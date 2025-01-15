Pacer ETFs Launches The Pacer Solactive Whitney Future Of Warfare ETF, Tracking The Solactive Whitney Future Of Warfare Index

Solactive is pleased to announce the partnership with Pacer ETFs, launching the Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare Index, which aims to track companies advancing critical emerging defense technologies across the United States and its allied nations. The index is tracked by the new Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF.

In an era of rapid technological evolution, the defense sector is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by increasing geopolitical tensions and the rise of artificial intelligence. As these advanced technologies reshape the industry and its supply chain, their integration has become essential for nations to maintain and enhance future military capabilities, ensuring readiness and resilience in an ever-changing global landscape.

The Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare Index is designed to track companies supporting critical emerging defense technologies across the United States and its allies. The index uniquely selects companies based on a unique screen evaluating the geopolitical risk exposure, activity in critical technology defense sectors as well as the size of the active contracts with the US Department of Defense.

By employing a comprehensive evaluation methodology that assesses factors such as ownership location, country incorporation, geographic revenue, assets, and customer diversity, the index aims to create a diversified portfolio of companies expected to produce technologies that will shape future defense programs and capabilities while minimizing geopolitical risks.

The ETF listed on 18th December on Cboe with the ticker symbol FOWF.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “The Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare Index represents a significant step forward in tracking the evolving landscape of defense technologies. By focusing on companies at the forefront of innovation while considering geopolitical risks, we’re providing investors with a unique tool to capture potential opportunities in this critical sector.”

Joe Thomson, President of Pacer Financial, commented: “The launch of FOWF reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for investors, providing access to companies at the forefront of critical emerging defense technologies in the U.S. and allied nations.”