OVHcloud Lists On Euronext Paris

€400 million raised
Market capitalisation of €3.48 billion
French Tech Next40 company and 6th listing of a Large Cap on Euronext Paris in 2021
50th listing on Euronext Paris in 2021
Euronext today congratulates OVHcloud, the primary European provider of cloud services, on its listing on Compartment A of the regulated market in Paris (ticker code: OVH).
OVHcloud is the European leader of the cloud, operating more than 400,000 servers in 33 data centres on four continents and serving more than 1.6 million customers across 140 countries. The Group has relied for more than 20 years on a unique integrated model giving it complete control over its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centres and the orchestration of its fibre-optic network. Driven by the challenges of data sovereignty, OVHcloud's ambition is to increase its organic revenue growth to around 25% per year by 2025. OVHcloud's Initial Public Offering (IPO) aims to consolidate the position of the group, which is already a pure-play European cloud champion, but also to pursue its strategy of a sustainable, open and trusted cloud, and to strengthen its position around the world, particularly in North America and Asia.
OVHcloud was listed through the admission to trading of the 188,532,716 shares making up its equity and of 21,621,621 new shares issued under a Global Offering[1], before the potential over-allotment option exercise.
The admission and issue price of OVHcloud shares was set at €18.5 per share. Market capitalisation was €3.48 billion on the day of listing. The offering raised €400 million altogether.
The Offering was a resounding success with international institutional and individual investors. The Global Placement was oversubscribed 1.82 times at the Offer price (€72.9 million .
Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud, said: "The successful IPO of OVHcloud marks the beginning of a new development phase for our company. This operation provides us with additional resources to accelerate our growth and strengthen our position as a European champion and pure player in the cloud, while supporting our international expansion by reinforcing the relationships of trust that we maintain with our stakeholders. This important step is the logical extension of more than 20 years of virtuous and sustainable growth, made possible by the visionary leadership of Octave Klaba, the talent of our more than 2,400 employees and the combined strengths of our entire ecosystem. The confidence that our new financial partners have placed in us is both an honour and an engagement. We look forward to writing together this new chapter in the history of OVHcloud to further propel our open, trusted and sustainable cloud.”