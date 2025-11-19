Overseas ETF Investments By Korean Retail Investors Reach All-Time High Of US$15.85 Billion In October

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm recognized for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, global industry events, and ETF TV, announced today that overseas ETF investments by Korean retail investors reached an all-time high of US$15.85 billion in October beating the previous record of US$12.49 billion in November 2024.



During the month, 19 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were U.S.-listed ETFs, a slight decrease from 21 in September, 23 in August, and 22 in July. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)



Starting in December, the Financial Supervisory Service FSS will require individual investors in Korea who wish to trade overseas-listed derivatives, leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or exchange-traded notes (ETNs) will be required to complete mandatory pre-investment education and participate in simulated trading sessions.



Highlights

Overseas ETF Investments by Korean Retail Investors Reach All-Time High of $15.85 Billion in October

19 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased were U.S.-listed ETFs

12 of the top 19 ETFs provided leveraged or inverse exposure

Largest purchase: $4.90 billion in Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (U.S.-listed)

Total Amount of overseas ETFs purchased by Korean retail investors by month in 2025

Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 Oct-25 # ETFs purchased 26 22 25 30 32 28 26 22 23 21 19 Total amount of ETF purchases (US$ Mn) 11,773 9,992 9,366 9,942 12,076 9,904 9,664 7,489 8,433 9,478 15,846

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

Top 10 overseas ETFs purchased in October

ETF Name Purchase Amount in USD INVESCO QQQ TRUST SRS 1 ETF 4,902,110,731 SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 2,429,709,005 DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF 1,946,082,978 DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 2X SHARES 1,573,555,092 VANGUARD SP 500 ETF SPLR 39326002188 US9229084135 952,356,117 VOLATILITY SHARES TRUST 2X ETHER ETF NEW SPLR 974476707 US92864M4006 538,014,314 T-REX 2X LONG BMNR DAILY TARGET ETF 460,843,088 DIREXION SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF 367,785,843 GRANITESHARES 2.0X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF 320,324,771 SPDR GOLD SHARES ETF 300,464,763

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

The ETF industry in Korea has 1,431 ETFs, with assets of $206.08 Bn, from 39 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of October 2025. 21.94% of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 6.61% of the assets in the ETF industry in Korea.

Asset Growth in Korea ETF industry as of the end of October