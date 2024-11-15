Over 2,200 Shanghai Stock Exchange-Listed Companies Disclose ESG Information: Showing Strong Momentum In Green Transformation

Edited and Translated from Shanghai Securities News—www.cnstock.com

With the growing trend of sustainable development, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) has become a core element for assessing a company's long-term value. Companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) have stood out in this process, with a remarkable 2,272 listed companies disclosing their 2023 annual reports and basic ESG information. Among them, 1,149 companies separately disclosed their annual ESG-related reports. The disclosure rate climbed to 50.6%, up 3.6 percentage points from the previous year.

Many SSE-listed companies have achieved remarkable results in their ESG practices. According to the MSCI ESG Ratings, the number of SSE-listed companies included in the ratings has surged from 244 at the beginning of 2022 to 407 by the end of 2023. Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has started ESG disclosure since 2008. In 2023, it ranked top within the steel industry in ESG ratings by various institutions. Enn Natural Gas Co., Ltd. has established a sound ESG governance framework that links executive compensation with ESG work results. Its WISE concept (With Wisdom, We Innovate Sustainable Energy) drives continuous improvements in its ESG performance, earning it an MSCI ESG rating of A. CMOC Group Limited's MSCI ESG performance has steadily improved, with its TFM copper-cobalt mine receiving authoritative ESG standard certification from the global copper industry, placing it at the forefront of the global non-ferrous metals sector.

SSE-listed companies are actively pursuing "dual carbon" goals, making significant efforts in environmental protection. Data shows that in 2023, 1,896 companies established environmental protection mechanisms, accounting for a high proportion of 83.45%, with environmental protection investments exceeding RMB 288.8 billion. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd. has made great efforts to optimize its energy structure, with four of its factories receiving "zero carbon" certification. It has also established internal systems to promote greenhouse gas emission verification. The supercritical gas-fired power generation project constructed by Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. has been promoted in multiple regions, achieving significant emission reduction results. China CSSC Holdings Limited has continuously strengthened the research and development of green and environmental protection technologies, yielding notable achievements in energy conservation and emission reduction. Its subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard has greatly reduced energy consumption through intelligent transformation. China National Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. focuses on the new energy industry chain. Its cold hydrogenation polysilicon technology has reduced energy consumption by 90% and production cost by 95%.

The green transformation empowers SSE-listed companies for high-quality development. Longi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. has reduced photovoltaic power generation costs through digital and intelligent means. It has continuously expanded its production capacity in the hydrogen energy sector while launching a green supply chain initiative to promote green development across the whole industry chain. CRRC Corporation Limited adheres to the "6G" green development philosophy, integrating high-speed rail and wind power technologies to tackle core technical challenges in wind power. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited supports industrial low-carbon transformation through core equipment R&D and system integration. Its Shanghai Boiler Works' CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) technology has been applied in multiple fields and is used in green energy research, providing technical support for material utilization after large-scale carbon dioxide capture.

Excerpted from Shanghai Securities News on November 12, 2024

See full article at: https://www.cnstock.com/commonDetail/314365

The above information is provided for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.