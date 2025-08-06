Otofarma Lists On Euronext

40 th listing on Euronext in 2025

Euronext today congratulates Otofarma on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Otofarma has been active in the Italian market for over thirty years, specialising in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, bespoke hearing aids. It has established itself as one of the foremost vertically integrated players in the hearing care sector.

Otofarma’s listing represents Euronext’s 40th listing of this year. In the placement phase, Otofarma raised €10.5 million (of which €1 million came from the possible exercise of the greenshoe option).

The free float at the time of admission is 30.51% (32.74% assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option) and the market capitalisation at IPO is €31.1 million (€32.1 million assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option).

Gennaro Bartolomucci, Chairman of Otofarma, said: "Today marks an important and rewarding landmark for us. The listing on Euronext Growth Milan marks a significant milestone, the result of the commitment of those who have worked with passion, expertise, and vision, rigorously following the company’s strategies. Our investors believe in us, and we firmly believe in our capabilities. We have laid the groundwork to expand the Group’s initiatives across the country, with a clear strategy focused on strengthening our core business: the production of customised hearing aids within Italian pharmacies. Our carefully detailed planning aims to integrate all activities into an efficient and lasting organisation, supported by a continuous training program and a solid, sustainable entrepreneurial vision. The trust of our investors is a key element that gives strength and credibility to our growth. A heartfelt thank you to everyone.”