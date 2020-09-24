Oslo Optiq Migration: Extended Next EUA Hours, Oslo Derivatives Closed To Testing On 23 September, And Fixed Income Group Change

Opening hours for the Oslo Cash and Fixed Income trading groups and Oslo Derivatives Exchanges in the Next EUA (p-EUA) environment have been extended to allow more testing time for clients.
Oslo Derivatives Contracts in Next EUA (p-EUA) will be exceptionally closed to testing on Wednesday 23 September 2020.
All Oslo Fixed Income instruments (except Nordic ABM XOAM) have been moved to trading group OJ in Next EUA (p-EUA).
OSLO NEXT EUA EXTENDED HOURS
Euronext would like to inform customers that the hours for testing the Oslo Cash and Fixed Income trading groups in the Next EUA (p-EUA) environment have been extended to allow more testing for clients.
All Oslo Trading groups now close at 18:30 CET.
Note that any front-to-back Interoperability testing should continue to be run up until the regular closing time.
Please note that this change is strictly in Next EUA (p-EUA) only and does not impact the Production timetables.
DERIVATIVES NEXT EUA EXTENDED HOURS
The hours for testing Oslo Derivatives Contracts have also been extended in Next EUA (p-EUA) until 18:30 CET. The Settlement time will remain 16:30.
Note that any front-to-back testing should continue to be run up until the regular closing time.
Please note that this change is strictly in Next EUA (p-EUA) only and does not impact the Production timetables.
OSLO FIXED INCOME CHANGE OF INSTRUMENT GROUP
Be aware that all Oslo Fixed Income instruments have been moved to Trading group OJ with the exception of Nordic ABM instruments (MIC XOAM), which will remain on group ON (Saturn Only).
This change will reflect the Go-Live situation for Fixed Income.
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.