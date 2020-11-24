Oslo Derivatives LCH SA Second Dress Rehearsal In EUA On 25 November

Euronext informs clients that LCH SA will organise a second Dress Rehearsal involving clearing members on Wednesday 25 November 2020. The Euronext Next EUA (p-EUA) environment will remain open as usual, but as a result of this Dress Rehearsal, no trades performed on the Next EUA environment will be passed on to LCH SA on Wednesday 25 November 2020.
LCH SA & CLEARING DRESS REHEARSAL
As communicated by LCH SA, LCH SA is organising a second Dress Rehearsal involving clearing members on Wednesday 25 November 2020. This Dress Rehearsal is to test the position migration / transfer of Oslo Børs Derivatives instruments open interest in the EUA environment.
As a result of this Dress Rehearsal, be aware that no trades performed in the Euronext Derivatives Next EUA (p-EUA) environment on Wednesday 25 November 2020 will be sent to LCH SA. The Next EUA (p-EUA) environment will be open as per the usual times.
For more information on this Clearing Dress Rehearsal, please refer to LCH SA’s migration guidelines and for any further questions please contact LCH SA on:
■ Email: Derivatives.Ops.FR@lch.com
■ Tel: +33 1 70 37 67 02
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.
Operational Client Services Desk
Telephone:
|
Belgium: +32 2620 0585
|
|
Norway: +31 20 721 9585
|
France: +33 1 8514 8585
|
|
Portugal: +351 2 1060 8585:
|
Ireland: +353 1 6174 289
|
|
UK: +44 207 660 8585
|
Netherlands: +31 20 721 9585
|
|
Email: clientsupport@euronext.com Service hours: 08:00 – 19:00 CET