Oslo Børs Optiq® Migration: Production Listing Schedule

Euronext informs clients that the technical creation in Production of the Oslo marketplace and financial market will start on Monday 28 September 2020 for Oslo Cash Equities and as of Friday 2 October 2020 for Oslo Derivatives. Fixed Income Cash instruments will be created as from Friday 16 October. A few Oslo Indices instruments will also be visible in the Production Indices Optiq Standing Data Files, but only on the dates mentioned below. A new version of the Migration Guidelines is also available.
In preparation for the migration of Oslo instruments to the Optiq trading platform, Euronext informs clients that the technical creation of the Oslo marketplace, financial market and instruments on the Production platform will begin on Monday 28 September 2020 for theCash Market and as of Friday 2 October 2020 for Derivatives & Fixed Income. This will allow clients to validate Oslo instruments integration and manage their participation in the Euronext Oslo Integration Dress Rehearsals.
Please note that the trading of Oslo instruments remains on the current Oslo platform until the migration date of 9 November for the Oslo Cash Market and 30 November for the Oslo Fixed Income and Derivatives Markets.
TIMELINE FOR TECHNICAL CREATION OF OSLO INSTRUMENTS
Please see the attached document for details:
UPDATED VERSION OF MIGRATION GUIDELINES
A new version of the Migration Guidelines (v 2.3) is now available under the IT Documentation section.
The Oslo Migration Guidelines, Oslo technical & other documentation are available in the IT Documentation section of the Euronext Connect customer portal at www.euronext.com/optiq.
OSLO BØRS MIGRATION TIMELINE
|
10 and 31 October 2020
|
Dress rehearsals
|
Cash
|
9 November 2020*
|
Go-live in Production*
|
Cash
|
14 and 21 November 2020
|
Dress rehearsals
|
Derivatives and Fixed Income
|
30 November 2020*
|
Go-live in Production*
|
Derivatives and Fixed Income
*pending regulatory approval
OSLO BØRS documentation
