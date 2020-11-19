|
In connection with the Oslo Børs Optiq® migration, and in reference to the Production Listing Schedule Info-Flash sent on 17/09/2020, Euronext will introduce the ITM and OTM option series (representing more than 5,000 series) in addition to the ATM series already made available, by Thursday evening 19 November on the Optiq Production systems.
Adding these series is a key step in synchronising the referential between the current series in SOLA and the Optiq system, in preparation for the Derivatives migration.
Please note that the trading of Oslo instruments remains on the current Oslo platform until the migration date of 7 December for the Oslo Derivatives Markets, pending regulatory approval.
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.
Oslo Børs Optiq® Migration: Production Derivatives Listing Update
Date 19/11/2020