Oslo Bors: Volue Admitted To Trading On Merkur Market

The cleantech company Volue has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market (ticker code: VOLUE-ME).
“We offer digital platforms and solutions to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time - the massive transition from fossil to renewable energy production”, states Volue on its homepage.
Recently, Volue raised NOK 1 billion through a private placement, consisting of NOK 500 million in new shares and NOK 500 million to Arendal Fossekompani through sale of existing shares. The placement attracted strong interest from Nordic and international investors and was substantially oversubscribed, reported Volue.
Volue intend to use the proceeds from the placement for potential acquisition opportunities which may materialise as well as for general corporate purposes.
The shares in the offering were sold at a fixed priced of NOK 32.00 per share, corresponding to an equity value of NOK 4,5 billion.
The listed Norwegian industrial investment company Arendals Fossekompani holds 77.4 percent of the outstanding shares in Volue.
Photo: Thomas Brun / NTB
About Volue Volue is an international provider of business-critical software and technology services for the energy, power grid and infrastructure markets. The company provides excellent decision-support for the market’s transition to robust, safe and sustainable services critical for society - from analysis, planning operations, asset management, to monetisation. Volue is there to realise flexibility, efficiency, resilience and value for its 2,000+ customers in 44 countries worldwide. www.volue.com