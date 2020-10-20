Oslo Bors: House Of Control Admitted To Trading

The software as a service company House of Control has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market (ticker code: HOC-ME).
Founder and CEO, Lasse Sten, says both the company and the solutions are built on the vision to become the CFO’s best friend: “The platform gives full control of contracts, assets and liabilities. Both the basic solution and the modules are developed in close collaboration with CFOs.”
House of Control recently raised NOK 650 million through a private placement, consisting of NOK 350 million in new shares and NOK 300 million through sale of existing shares. The placement attracted strong interest from Nordic and international investors and was multiple times oversubscribed, reported House of Control.
“House of Control has seen an annual organic growth of 30 percent since 2016. Our further organic growth is already fully financed. We have now raised NOK 350 million to finance future acquisitions. By listing on Merkur Market we now invite others to join our growth journey,” says Sten.
About House of Control
House of Control develops SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions. Strong revenue growth is supported by a unique salesforce, and more than 90 percent of sales are annual recurring revenues. Private and public enterprises use the software to manage contracts and assets, comply with IFRS 16 requirements, communicate with suppliers and organize procurement. Improved control from 20+ modules lets the users cut costs, save time and reduce risks while making finance and accounting more accurate. www.houseofcontrol.com
Photo: Thomas Brun / NTB