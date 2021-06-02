OSL Adds Eventus Systems Transaction Monitoring Capabilities To Trade Surveillance Program - Leading APAC Digital Asset Platform Expands Use Of Validus

Eventus Systems, Inc.
OSL started working with Eventus in the fall of 2019, and was the first digital asset platform in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to use Validus for trade surveillance on its markets. Eventus now supports the trade surveillance of two-thirds of the digital asset exchanges listed on CB Insights' global Blockchain 50 list.
Vince Turcotte, Eventus Sales Director, Asia Pacific, said: "We've been honored to represent OSL, which recognizes the importance of a robust trade surveillance program in attracting institutional and professional investors as well as reinforcing the integrity of its markets."
OSL was the first firm to be licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (automated trading service - ATS) regulated activities related to digital assets. The license was granted after the company opted into the SFC's virtual asset regime and successfully underwent the commission's rigorous vetting requirements.
In addition to traditional protection measures, OSL customers trading under the license will benefit from insurance protection on digital assets held in client segregated wallets. Customers will undergo rigorous know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) controls. OSL works to mitigate the risk of market misconduct through market surveillance, and conducts transaction monitoring and additional digital asset-specific controls.